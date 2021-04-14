Brookings voters elect new mayor, councilors; Yankton voters elect commissioners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday was election night in some South Dakota communities.

Voters in Brookings elected a new mayor along with City Council members and School Board members.

Oepke “Ope” Niemeyer maintained a strong lead over his challengers Bradley Walker and Jeff Miller.

Niemeyer earned 2,088 voted to Miller’s 1,166 and Walker’s 234 votes.

In the race for Brookings City Council two seats were up for grabs.

Incumbents Patty Bacon and Nick Wendell are holding on to their seats after being challenged by Nick Schmeichel, Isaiah Crevier, and Nate Holden.

Debra DeBates and Keli Brooks were elected to the Brookings School Board.

In Yankton, three city commissioners were voted in among a pool of seven.

Incumbents Nathan Johnson and Bridget Benson will return for another three-year term.

Mike Villanueva was also voted in.

