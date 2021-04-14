Dakota Access asks for full appeals court review on permit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Owners of the Dakota Access pipeline have asked the full Washington D.C. circuit court to review a panel’s decision that essentially said the North Dakota project is operating without a key permit.

The appeal filed Monday calls for a rehearing on a ruling by the three-judge panel affirming U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s opinion that the pipeline is operating without a federal permit granting easement to cross beneath a reservoir along the Missouri River.

Opponents want the pipeline shut down while the U.S. Corps of Engineers conducts an extensive environmental review, a decision that will likely fall to Boasberg.

The chances of a full review by the D.C. Court are unlikely and lawyers for the pipeline opponents aren’t required to file a response unless requested by the court.

