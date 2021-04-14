Denver Air to replace SkyWest as air service provider for Watertown, Pierre airports

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both Watertown and Pierre will soon have a new air service provider operating out of their airports.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that Denver Air Connection will be provide essential air service to both communities beginning June 1.

Denver Air Connection, which is a subsidiary of Key Lime Air, will replace SkyWest Airlines, which has operated out of both cities since 2019.

Watertown and Pierre had both recommended that SkyWest be selected, according to a press release from Watertown Mayor Sarah Caron. The DOT acknowledged the request, but ultimately chose Denver Air because they could connect the cities at a far lower cost.

The airline will provide six weekly flights round trip flights from Watertown to Chicago, six flights from Watertown to Denver with a stop in Pierre, and six flights exclusively between Pierre and Denver.

SkyWest is required to notify all passengers holding reservations for travel after June 1 to assist those passengers in making alternate air transportation arrangements, or to provide a full refund of the ticket price, without penalty, if requested.

