Local business loses $6,000 worth of goods to fraud

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls business was the victim of fraud after a man claiming to be a Sioux Falls city employee left with an estimated $6,000 worth of goods.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens says a man called the business earlier this week to place an order. When the man came to pick up the order later that day, he told the business to “bill the city.” He then left.

The business called the city to verify his identity, only then discovering that the man was not a city employee as he had claimed.

Clemens says this is the first time they have seen someone impersonate a city official in a case of fraud, noting that the city does not have a charge account and true city employees will either pay with a credit card or a billing order. Even when paying with a credit card, city employees will have identification proving their employment with the city.

Clemens did not disclose the name of the business targeted.

