Advertisement

Local business loses $6,000 worth of goods to fraud

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls Police Department(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls business was the victim of fraud after a man claiming to be a Sioux Falls city employee left with an estimated $6,000 worth of goods.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens says a man called the business earlier this week to place an order. When the man came to pick up the order later that day, he told the business to “bill the city.” He then left.

The business called the city to verify his identity, only then discovering that the man was not a city employee as he had claimed.

Clemens says this is the first time they have seen someone impersonate a city official in a case of fraud, noting that the city does not have a charge account and true city employees will either pay with a credit card or a billing order. Even when paying with a credit card, city employees will have identification proving their employment with the city.

Clemens did not disclose the name of the business targeted.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Haas
$15,000 reward offered for information in 1992 Yankton cold case
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
10-digit phone number dialing to soon be required in South Dakota
Daunte Wright Death Protest
Sioux Falls community activist reacts to Brooklyn Center Shooting
1 killed in semi-truck rollover crash near Leola

Latest News

225 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday
South Dakota saw 38% increase in fatal crashes in 2020
Sanford CEO Bill Gassen (center) awards Dr. Carl June the Sanford Lorraine Cross Award
Pennsylvania immunologist receives $1 million Sanford Lorraine Cross Award
Former USD Coyote athlete and current Yote assistant track & field coach Derek Miles joined...
Miles reflects on winning an Olympic Bronze Medal in the pole vault