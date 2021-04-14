Advertisement

Mikey Daniel Signs with Carolina Panthers

Former Jackrabbit joins 2nd NFL team
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, NC (Dakota News Now) -Great news for Brookings native and former SDSU running back Mikey Daniel.

He spent last year in the Atlanta Falcons camp and after a workout today in Carolina he has signed a contract with the Panthers to play fullback. And that’s a spot where they are lacking so it’s a great opportunity for #26.

Daniel signed as a free agent with Atlanta after scoring 30 touchdowns during his college career. He’s a versatile, big fast player with a great attitude as well.

