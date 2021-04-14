NAIA Volleyball Tournament starts Saturday at home sites for NW and Dordt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Northwestern and Dordt will be playing in the NAIA national volleyball tournament Saturday and the first round is being played on campus sites. The overall tournament is 48 teams and after Saturday they will be playing at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City where they also host the women’s basketball tournament.

Northwestern will be making it’s 17th appearance in the national volleyball tournament. The 5th-ranked Red Raiders have a 19-4 record. And #16 Dordt will also be home Saturday in Sioux Center against Mid America Nazarene sporting a 14-6 record.

