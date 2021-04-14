Advertisement

NAIA Volleyball Tournament starts Saturday at home sites for NW and Dordt

Red Raiders and Defenders will both host 1st round games in NAIA Tourney
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Northwestern and Dordt will be playing in the NAIA national volleyball tournament Saturday and the first round is being played on campus sites. The overall tournament is 48 teams and after Saturday they will be playing at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City where they also host the women’s basketball tournament.

Northwestern will be making it’s 17th appearance in the national volleyball tournament. The 5th-ranked Red Raiders have a 19-4 record. And #16 Dordt will also be home Saturday in Sioux Center against Mid America Nazarene sporting a 14-6 record.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
10-digit phone number dialing to soon be required in South Dakota
Nancee Bitz
Aberdeen police ask for public’s help finding missing woman
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
Tammy Haas
$15,000 reward offered for information in 1992 Yankton cold case

Latest News

Coyotes prepared for NCAA Volleyball Tournament in Omaha
USD Volleyball team is confident and prepared for Missouri on Wednesday
SDSU's Stiegelmeier excited for Saturday's atmosphere in Fargo
SDSU’s Stiegelmeier looking forward to the atmosphere in Fargo Saturday
NAIA Volleyball Tournament starts Saturday in Orange City and Sioux Center
SDSU and USD heading to Omaha for Summit League Soccer Tourney
Northwestern and Dordt in NAIA field of 16 Saturday in football playoffs
Northwestern and Dordt are in field of 16 for NAIA Football Playoffs