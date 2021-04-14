Northwestern and Dordt are in field of 16 for NAIA Football Playoffs

ORANGE CITY and SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Northwestern Red Raiders had a great fall and were ranked 7th in the country when they wrapped up their season. But they had to wait until the remainder of the NAIA teams played their games.

The Red Raiders (8-1) and the Defenders of Dordt (8-2) both made the final field of just 16 teams and will play their opening round games this Saturday.

Dordt travels to Des Moines to play Grand View (6-0). The Red Raiders will be in Orange City against unbeaten Dickinson State (9-0). The Red Raiders only loss was to #1 Morningside 45-31. They were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round 2 years ago by the Blue Hawks 14-6.

