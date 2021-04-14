Pennsylvania immunologist receives $1 million Sanford Lorraine Cross Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A doctor and researcher from the University of Pennsylvania has received a prestigious award from Sanford Health for his work in immunology.

Dr. Carl June was given the Sanford Lorraine Cross Award at a special ceremony in Sioux Falls, Sanford officials say.

Sanford Health awards the prize every other year for achievements in medical science. It comes with a $1 million prize.

June’s research focused on T cells, which serve as the body’s security guards, and trigger an immune response. He and his associates were able to reprogram selected Tcells to recognize and destroy leukemia cancer cells. This therapy is now named KYMRIAH by Novartis and is FDA-approved to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

According to a press release from Sanford, the Sanford Lorraine Cross Award is the largest award handed out by a health system in the country.

