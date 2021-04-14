Advertisement

Pennsylvania immunologist receives $1 million Sanford Lorraine Cross Award

Sanford CEO Bill Gassen (center) awards Dr. Carl June the Sanford Lorraine Cross Award
Sanford CEO Bill Gassen (center) awards Dr. Carl June the Sanford Lorraine Cross Award(Sanford Health)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A doctor and researcher from the University of Pennsylvania has received a prestigious award from Sanford Health for his work in immunology.

Dr. Carl June was given the Sanford Lorraine Cross Award at a special ceremony in Sioux Falls, Sanford officials say.

Sanford Health awards the prize every other year for achievements in medical science. It comes with a $1 million prize.

June’s research focused on T cells, which serve as the body’s security guards, and trigger an immune response. He and his associates were able to reprogram selected Tcells to recognize and destroy leukemia cancer cells. This therapy is now named KYMRIAH by Novartis and is FDA-approved to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

According to a press release from Sanford, the Sanford Lorraine Cross Award is the largest award handed out by a health system in the country.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Haas
$15,000 reward offered for information in 1992 Yankton cold case
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
10-digit phone number dialing to soon be required in South Dakota
Daunte Wright Death Protest
Sioux Falls community activist reacts to Brooklyn Center Shooting
1 killed in semi-truck rollover crash near Leola

Latest News

South Dakota saw 38% increase in fatal crashes in 2020
Former USD Coyote athlete and current Yote assistant track & field coach Derek Miles joined...
Miles reflects on winning an Olympic Bronze Medal in the pole vault
An immunologist and oncologist from Dr. Carl June was awarded the Sanford Lorraine Cross award...
Pennsylvania immunologist & oncologist awarded Sanford Lorraine Cross Award
Sioux Falls Area Humane Society hosting Paws to Celebrate event April 17.
Sioux Falls Area Humane Society gearing up for largest fundraiser of the year