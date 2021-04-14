Advertisement

Remaining Cooler

Light Precipitation for Friday
By Tyler Roney
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The cooler than normal temperature trend won’t be coming to an end just yet as we’re going to be remaining much cooler. Our overnight lows will fall back below freezing yet again for tonight leading to more cloud cover on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 40′s.

We’re tracking the chance for a rain/snow mix along and west of the Missouri on Thursday including places like Pierre. Travel shouldn’t be impacted. There will be some accumulating snowfall in southwestern South Dakota Thursday and into Friday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 40′s on Friday with, yet again, more cloud cover.

This weekend will begin with partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs warming slightly to around 50 degrees. By Sunday, sunshine will be back for the day with highs climbing into the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s. A cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday which will bring a chance for some rain/snow and will cause our temperatures to drop yet again to the 40′s on Monday and Tuesday.

We’ll continue to slowly warm up throughout next week as we should get back to the 60′s by next Thursday and Friday. Dry weather is favored for the rest of next week as well.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Haas
$15,000 reward offered for information in 1992 Yankton cold case
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
10-digit phone number dialing to soon be required in South Dakota
Daunte Wright Death Protest
Sioux Falls community activist reacts to Brooklyn Center Shooting
1 killed in semi-truck rollover crash near Leola

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Remaining Much Cooler
We're tracking cooler air and more cloud cover.
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Cooler Week Ahead
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Below Average Temperatures This Week