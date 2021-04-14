Remaining Cooler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The cooler than normal temperature trend won’t be coming to an end just yet as we’re going to be remaining much cooler. Our overnight lows will fall back below freezing yet again for tonight leading to more cloud cover on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 40′s.

We’re tracking the chance for a rain/snow mix along and west of the Missouri on Thursday including places like Pierre. Travel shouldn’t be impacted. There will be some accumulating snowfall in southwestern South Dakota Thursday and into Friday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 40′s on Friday with, yet again, more cloud cover.

This weekend will begin with partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs warming slightly to around 50 degrees. By Sunday, sunshine will be back for the day with highs climbing into the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s. A cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday which will bring a chance for some rain/snow and will cause our temperatures to drop yet again to the 40′s on Monday and Tuesday.

We’ll continue to slowly warm up throughout next week as we should get back to the 60′s by next Thursday and Friday. Dry weather is favored for the rest of next week as well.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.