Advertisement

SDSU and USD heading to Omaha for Summit League Soccer Tourney

Summit Soccer Tourney starts Thursday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS and VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In addition to the NCAA volleyball tournament in Omaha on Wednesday, the Summit League Soccer tournament semi-finals are Thursday in the same city.

Denver is the #1 seed but the Jackrabbits are always right there battling for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. And they come into the tournament seeded #2 without a loss. The Jacks are 12-0-4 and will face Omaha in the second game. These teams have played twice to start the season and both were 0-0.

The first game will have the Coyotes who have won 9 times this year and are having their best season in years will face #1 Denver. The Pioneers are 14-1-1.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
10-digit phone number dialing to soon be required in South Dakota
Nancee Bitz
Aberdeen police ask for public’s help finding missing woman
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
Tammy Haas
$15,000 reward offered for information in 1992 Yankton cold case

Latest News

Coyotes prepared for NCAA Volleyball Tournament in Omaha
USD Volleyball team is confident and prepared for Missouri on Wednesday
SDSU's Stiegelmeier excited for Saturday's atmosphere in Fargo
SDSU’s Stiegelmeier looking forward to the atmosphere in Fargo Saturday
Northwestern and Dordt in NAIA field of 16 Saturday in football playoffs
Northwestern and Dordt are in field of 16 for NAIA Football Playoffs
NAIA Volleyball Tournament starts Saturday in Orange City and Sioux Center
NAIA Volleyball Tournament starts Saturday at home sites for NW and Dordt