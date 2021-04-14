SDSU and USD heading to Omaha for Summit League Soccer Tourney

BROOKINGS and VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In addition to the NCAA volleyball tournament in Omaha on Wednesday, the Summit League Soccer tournament semi-finals are Thursday in the same city.

Denver is the #1 seed but the Jackrabbits are always right there battling for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. And they come into the tournament seeded #2 without a loss. The Jacks are 12-0-4 and will face Omaha in the second game. These teams have played twice to start the season and both were 0-0.

The first game will have the Coyotes who have won 9 times this year and are having their best season in years will face #1 Denver. The Pioneers are 14-1-1.

