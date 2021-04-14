SDSU’s Stiegelmeier looking forward to the atmosphere in Fargo Saturday

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -They are playing for the Dakota Marker Saturday in Fargo.

The last time they played in Brookings the Bison were victorious. And while bragging rights and having the Marker for the next few months is a big deal, winning the conference is much bigger. And the team that wins will be in great shape for the F-C-S playoffs.

And John Stiegelmeier’s team has plenty of pent-up energy after having 3 games in a row cancelled or moved because of COVID. ”It’s a great environment up there. The importance that NDSU puts on football is really special and we love going into that environment and competing. The only thing I’m concerned about now is the rust. No having tackled, not having blocked live a whole lot. Those things that are fundamentals in the game. But again, I think the mental part of the game we’re fine with because we’ve had so much time and we’re healthier than we’ve ever been,” says the SDSU head coach.

This is the final regular season game with playoffs to follow. James Madison is #1 in the polls with 25 first place votes. The Bison got 12 and the 4th-ranked Jacks received 1 first place vote.

