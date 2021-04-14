Advertisement

Sioux Falls Area Humane Society gearing up for largest fundraiser of the year

By Scott Engen
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is gearing up to host their largest fundraiser of the year. Paws to Celebrate is taking place Saturday, April 17, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The local Humane Society helps more than 8,000 animals each year, and events like Paws to Celebrate ensure they’re able to continue doing just that.

“It helps us get money for the shelter to keep running, to do spade and neuter surgeries, to just help the animals have a happy place until they find their forever home,” Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Volunteer Coordinator Dana Konzem said.

Funds for the organization are raised through donations, bequests, special events, adoption fees, and community fundraisers.

“100% of the proceeds benefit the animals right here,” Sioux Falls Area Human Society Marketing Manager Bethany Buitenbos said. “We’re not funded by any national humane society or anything like that, we’re 100% community funded so that’s where we get a large amount of our support.”

This year, Paws to Celebrate is taking on a hybrid format.

“In 2020 we weren’t able to have this event in person, we were sad that we didn’t get to see everybody, we did have it virtually, and it did go over really well, but it’s not the same,” Konzem said. “We love to see everyone there, we love to have fun with (the guests), so having a hybrid event, where we can do both in-person and online, makes it a lot easier to for everyone to participate.”

In addition to a seated meal and cocktail hour, the event will feature both a live and silent auction. And, whether you bid online or in-person, all the money raised will go to the cause.

“Our mission is to be a safe haven for animals, so we’re super excited to have our community support us this weekend,” Konzem said.

If you plan to attend the event, organizers ask that you pre-register online.

For ticket information, click here.

