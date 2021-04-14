Sioux Falls community activist reacts to Brooklyn Center Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fallout continues Tuesday evening in Brooklyn Center Minnesota after an officer shot and killed Daunte Wright, 20.

The officer who shot Wright, Kim Potter, and Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon both resigned Tuesday, officials said.

Wright’s death comes amid racial tensions in the Twin Cities area, still simmering from the death of George Floyd at the hands of police last May.

Like Floyd, Wright’s death has sparked protests not only in Minnesota but across the country,

Former Police Chief Gannon said it is his belief that officer Potter intended to deploy her taser but fired her gun instead. He called it an accidental discharge.

Local community activist Julian Beaudion says accidental is not the right word for what happened.

“I have an issue with the word accidental because whether it’s a gun or a taser if it’s in your hand and your finger is on the trigger and you’re ready to pull that trigger of either weapon it’s not an accident, you pulled that trigger purposely because you have seen a threat to either your life or someone else’s life,” said Beaudion.

Beaudion is a State Trooper. He says changes need to be made in law enforcement.

“I’m always going to be a black man and I’m always going to be fearful for other black men and black women not just in this community but communities across this country until we can move past those uncomfortable conversations and start to get into reformation policies,” said Beaudion. “Some changes not just change in policy but changes in leadership, diversifying the ranks of law enforcement.”

He points to Maryland as an example of what he believes needs to be done across the country.

Maryland lawmakers passed legislation setting new rules for when police may use force and how officers are investigated and disciplined.

“That’s what it’s going to take. It’s going to take local, county state, and federal jurisdictions to come together, to say hey let’s really change the culture of policing.”

The investigation of Wright’s death remains active. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott says he wants the attorney general to step in and prosecute the case.

