Advertisement

Sioux Falls police searching for missing teen

Bisleysi Madrid Rodrigue
Bisleysi Madrid Rodrigue(Sioux Falls Police Dept.)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Bisleysi Madrid Rodriguez was last seen on the 2500 block of W. Orwin Place, which is near the intersection of I-229 and S. Western Avenue.

Police say Rodriguez is considered an endangered runaway due to her age. Anyone who sees her asked to call Sioux Falls police at 605-367-7007.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Haas
$15,000 reward offered for information in 1992 Yankton cold case
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
Daunte Wright Death Protest
Sioux Falls community activist reacts to Brooklyn Center Shooting
10-digit phone number dialing to soon be required in South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Lincoln High School student Sean Baker was recognized as a second-prize winner in C-SPAN’S...
Sioux Falls student wins prize in C-SPAN video documentary competition
Dakota Access Pipeline pipes
Dakota Access asks for full appeals court review on permit
Denver Air to replace SkyWest as air service provider for Watertown, Pierre airports
225 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday