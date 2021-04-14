Sioux Falls police searching for missing teen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Bisleysi Madrid Rodriguez was last seen on the 2500 block of W. Orwin Place, which is near the intersection of I-229 and S. Western Avenue.

Police say Rodriguez is considered an endangered runaway due to her age. Anyone who sees her asked to call Sioux Falls police at 605-367-7007.

