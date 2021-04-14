Advertisement

Sioux Falls student wins prize in C-SPAN video documentary competition

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln High School student Sean Baker was recognized as a second-prize winner in C-SPAN’S national 2021 StudentCam Competition. His documentary, “America’s Creative Economy: The Impact of Covid-19,” focuses on the importance of the arts and how the community has been affected by the pandemic. The documentary will also air at 5:50 a.m. Central Time and throughout the day on April 15. The competition, now in its 17th year, invited all middle and high school students to enter by producing a short documentary. C-SPAN, in cooperation with cable television partners, asked students to join the national conversation on the challenges our country is facing with the theme: “Explore the issue you most want the president and new Congress to address in 2021.” Sean says he is working on a longer documentary he hopes to finish this summer.

