South Dakota saw 38% increase in fatal crashes in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota roads saw an increase in fatal crashes last year, state officials said Wednesday.

The state recorded 141 fatalities in 132 fatal crashes, according to a report released Wednesday by the Department of Public Safety. This is a 38% increase from 2019, when the state saw a record-low number of crash fatalities.

2020 saw the highest number of crash fatalities since 2007, according to historical data from the Department of Public Safety. Fatalities hovered around 130 for most of the 2010s before plummeting to 102 in 2019, then spiking again last year.

The three main factors associated with motor vehicle fatalities in 2020 were speed, alcohol use, and not wearing a seat belt, officials say. So far in 2021, fatality numbers are up compared to the same time in 2020 and those three factors are involved in most fatal crashes again this year.

“As the number of vehicle miles continues to increase in South Dakota, it is even more important that we work to change driver behavior,” DPS Secretary Craig Price said in a press release. “We plan to work with all of our partners to stress our basic safety message: ‘Slow down, pay attention, drive sober and always wear a seat belt.’”

Traffic fatalities peaked in South Dakota in 2003 with 203 deaths.

