Staying Cooler

Wind Should be Lighter
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s going to be another mostly cloudy day across the region. Highs will be stuck in the mid to upper 40s. Thankfully, it won’t be nearly as windy as it has been the past couple of days. We may have an occasional wind gusts around 25 mph or so, but nowhere near as bad as it has been.

We’ll keep the cloud cover around for the rest of this week. Highs will be limited to the upper 40s and low 50s while that happens. Over the weekend, things start to improve. The sun will start to come back out Saturday and we’ll warm into the 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine by Sunday and highs will jump into the upper 50s and low 60s.

It looks like we have a change coming early next week. There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers or flurries Monday with highs in the 40s. We’ll stay in the 40s Tuesday but should dry out. The good news: temperatures will warm up for the end of next week with the 60s returning!

