Advertisement

Study: Leaving middle seat open on planes reduces COVID exposure risk

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – The risk of COVID-19 exposure was reduced up to 57% when middle seats were left empty on planes, a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Scientists said it’s important to recognize their study addresses only exposure and not transmission.

More tests are needed to determine the risk of the virus possibly being transmitted and causing illness on planes, according to researchers.

The analysis did not measure the impact of wearing masks, which is currently required on flights.

New guidance from the CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves but travel still isn’t recommended because of rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Haas
$15,000 reward offered for information in 1992 Yankton cold case
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
10-digit phone number dialing to soon be required in South Dakota
Daunte Wright Death Protest
Sioux Falls community activist reacts to Brooklyn Center Shooting
1 killed in semi-truck rollover crash near Leola

Latest News

Denver Air to replace SkyWest as air service provider from Watertown, Pierre airports
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, armed soldiers stand guard in the motorcade for...
Biden to pull troops from Afghanistan, end longest US war
The officer involved in the shooting and the police chief have resigned after the death of...
GRAPHIC: Officer to be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright, prosecutor says
FILE - This undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic...
Prosecutor: Missing student Kristin Smart killed during 1996 rape attempt
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Chauvin trial expert blames George Floyd’s death on heart rhythm problem