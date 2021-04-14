Advertisement

USD Volleyball team is confident and prepared for Missouri on Wednesday

Coyotes to face Missouri Wednesday morning
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, NE (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota Volleyball team is in Omaha for the NCAA Tournament that starts tomorrow. But today they got a chance to get out on the floor and get some final work in before they play 25th-ranked Missouri at 11:00 tomorrow morning.

The Coyotes pulled off a huge comeback in the Summit League title match and that should give them plenty of confidence and momentum heading into the Big Dance tomorrow.

Madison Jurgens says, ”I think we’re really confident for how we’re prepared for them. It’s going to be a battle for sure, nothing’s going to come easy by any means but I think we’re really confident with the match-ups that we have and the ability that we have to go out there and beat them so we’re excited to play them and we’re prepared so.”

Elizabeth Juhnke says, ”I think we’re prepared, I think we’re ready and I think it’s a good match-up.”

Leanne Williamson says, ”We want to be in the NCAA Tournament but we don’t just want to be here. We want to progress through the tournament and we want to give ourselves a chance to make more history and to play Coyote volleyball for more than one match. That’s something that this group as players and coaches and staff alike are all working towards accomplishing.”

If the Coyotes play the way they did at the Summit League Tournament against Kansas City and Denver they will be tough to beat. The winner tomorrow morning will then face Ohio State on Thursday morning also at 11:00.

