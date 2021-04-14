Advertisement

Watch: Noem says South Dakota “won’t be taking any illegal immigrants”

Migrant families coming from Guatemala, wait at a U.S. Border Patrol intake site after they...
Migrant families coming from Guatemala, wait at a U.S. Border Patrol intake site after they were smuggled on an inflatable raft across the Rio Grande river in Roma, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The Biden administration says that it's working to address the increase in migrants coming to the border. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House efforts at the U.S. southern border and work with Central American nations to address root causes of the migration. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)(Dario Lopez-MIlls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem says South Dakota won’t help those crossing the U.S. southern border telling migrants to “call me when you’re American” in a tweet Wednesday.

In the last few months migrants, including unaccompanied minors, have crossed the border at record numbers, creating what some U.S. officials are calling both a humanitarian and national security crisis.

Gov. Noem tweeted Wednesday that the state would have no part in housing the migrants. “South Dakota won’t be taking any illegal immigrants that the Biden Administration wants to relocate. My message to illegal immigrants... call me when you’re an American.”

The comment comes amid reports that the Biden administration will ask some states to house migrant children in order to ease the situation at the border.

Governor Noem’s response is drawing criticism from the non-profit “South Dakotans for Peace.”

In a statement, Executive Director Taneeza Islam called the tweet “un-American, racist and heartless.”

Governor Noem doubled down on her stance Wednesday afternoon, releasing a video in which she says President Biden has “destroyed all the progress made by President Trump in protecting our southern border.”

Dakota News Now’s Pierre Bureau Reporter Austin Goss will have more on this story coming up on Dakota News Now at 6 pm on KSFY.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Haas
$15,000 reward offered for information in 1992 Yankton cold case
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
Daunte Wright Death Protest
Sioux Falls community activist reacts to Brooklyn Center Shooting
10-digit phone number dialing to soon be required in South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Bryan Moscatello has run restaurants in Denver, Washington D.C., Aspen, the Napa Valley, and...
Someone You Should Know: Award-winning chef to open restaurant in Downtown Sioux Falls
Lincoln High School student Sean Baker was recognized as a second-prize winner in C-SPAN’S...
Sioux Falls student wins prize in C-SPAN video documentary competition
Bisleysi Madrid Rodrigue
Sioux Falls police searching for missing teen
Dakota Access Pipeline pipes
Dakota Access asks for full appeals court review on permit