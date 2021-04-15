1 killed in Minnehaha County farming accident

BALTIC, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a farming accident in southeast South Dakota.

Emergency crews were called to the scene west of Baltic around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Minnehaha County Sheriff Capt. Adam Zishka said when deputies arrived, they found one person dead at the scene.

No details about the accident have been released. A Dakota News Now news crew spotted a helicopter and rescue crews from surrounding areas assisting at the scene.

More details about the accident are expected to be released later Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.