1 new COVID-19 death, 235 new cases reported in South Dakota

File photo.
File photo.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported 235 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, though active cases declined.

The Department of Health also reported one additional COVID-19 death, bringing the state’s total to 1,949. The latest victim was a man in his 20s, the 8th person to die from the disease in this age range, according to state data.

New cases were outpaced by recoveries as active cases fell by 63 to 2,328. This number has declined in recent days after hovering around 2,500 for several weeks.

Current hospitalizations fell slightly to 109. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 4% of the state’s hospital beds and 8.8% of the state’s ICU beds.

Health officials say over 51% of South Dakotans over the age of 16 have received at least one vaccine dose, while 37% are fully vaccinated. This statistic includes vaccines administered by federal agencies like the VA and IHS. The state has administered 514,158 vaccine doses so far.

South Dakota's COVID-19 webste

