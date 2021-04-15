Another Cool Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to stay mostly to fully cloudy as we head through the rest of our Thursday. It’s going to be another cool one with highs in the mid to upper 40s for most. Thankfully, the wind won’t be too bad across the region.

Tonight, we may see a few sprinkles or flurries out west. Lows will drop into the 30s for most. For Friday, there’s a chance we could see a few showers in central South Dakota. Most of us will be staying cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s again. Over the weekend, the sun starts to come back out and we should warm up. By Sunday, we should see most of us get close to 60!

Some cooler air moves in early next week dropping highs into the 40s. There’s a chance we could see a few showers Monday, as well. The cool air won’t stick around too long. Highs by next Thursday should be back in the 50s with upper 60s and low 70s returning by next weekend!

