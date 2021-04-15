Advertisement

Apple studies whether Apple Watch can detect COVID-19, flu

The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early...
The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early signs of respiratory illnesses, like the flu or coronavirus.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple is trying to find out if your iPhone or Apple Watch can detect COVID-19.

The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early signs of respiratory illnesses, like the flu or coronavirus.

Information being collected for the study includes heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep patterns and even handwashing.

The six-month study will use volunteers from the Seattle area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bisleysi Madrid Rodrigue
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls teen found
Sioux Falls Police Department
Local business loses $6,000 worth of goods to fraud
Daunte Wright Death Protest
Sioux Falls community activist reacts to Brooklyn Center Shooting
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
LIVE: Capitol Police watchdog says force needs a ‘culture change’
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Chicago mayor calls for calm before release of video showing officer fatally shooting 13-year-old
LIVE: President Biden's remarks on Russia sanctions
File photo.
1 new COVID-19 death, 235 new cases reported in South Dakota
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright