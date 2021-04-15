Avera Medical Minute: Avera Race Against Cancer expands throughout region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Avera Race Against Cancer is Saturday, May 5th. The virtual event has paved the way to expand participation to anywhere in the region.

In this question and answer series, Avera Foundation Special Events Coordinator Elijah Bonde provides event details and how to participate.

Q: How does the event look different than in previous years?

A: A virtual race is it’s kind of bittersweet because it means that we can’t gather together as a massive group like we would be Avera McKennan fitness center, but instead what it means is that you can run or walk this race at your leisure.

Q: What is the best way to plan for the day?

A: We recommend that you form a team that you walk with: your immediate family or friends, whoever you’re most comfortable with, and still embrace the spirit and joy of the race, even though we can’t all be together in one location, celebrating getting warmed up starting that run together.

Q: Is there flexibility in when we participate?

A: Race day, of course, is the morning of May 8, but whatever works best for you is kind of the nice thing about a virtual race and you can do it, whenever works best.

Q: What areas have you expanded the Race Against Cancer to this year?

A: We work with our Avera cancer patients not only here in Sioux Falls at the Prairie Center, but as well as their cancer patients in Pierre, Aberdeen Mitchell, Yankton, and Marshall, Minnesota, So those funds stay within our communities, helping our family or friends and anybody in our immediate premises going on a cancer journey.

Q: And if someone would still like to register, how can that happen?

A: If the best way to register is to go to the website. Averarace.org has all the information you need to register for a team, right on the very top of that website you’ll get you’ll see the button that’s a register, join a team form a team. You can say who you’re walking or running in honor of or in memory of. Every registrant this year receives the purple of their Race Against Cancer t-shirt that says “Let’s run this town.” They’re really snazzy, really slick. We know how much people love those T-shirts in our community. So everything is all online to get registered and get signed up right there.

Q: What makes this event so meaningful and impacting?

A: Cancer survivors are the base of this. They’re the ones that help us coordinate and put this event together. They’re the ones that make the events truly happen, and by gathering together, and joining the Avera Race, you’re uplifting them and anybody that has walked on this cancer journey. One of the original coordinators Jackie Haggar-Tuschen is still one of the coordinators today. She’s been running and coordinating this event for 33 total years, so it’s one of the longest-standing fundraisers, not only in our community but the entire state of South Dakota.

