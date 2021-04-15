Cooler Days Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Our weather pattern of more clouds than sunshine and cooler than normal temperatures continues for yet another day today. We’re going to be tracking the chance for precipitation late tonight and into Friday across parts of western South Dakota.

Southwestern South Dakota and western Nebraska will be seeing accumulating snowfall tonight and into Friday, but generally we’ll be seeing some light rain along and west of the Missouri which would include places like Pierre for Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40′s. Some snowflakes will be possible in Pierre as well, but accumulating snowfall isn’t anticipated.

The weekend begins with more clouds than sun once more as temperatures slowly rebound into the lower 50′s. We’ll see some clearing throughout Saturday afternoon which will lead to more sunshine on Sunday and highs climbing into the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s. A strong cold front will move through Sunday night and into Monday which will not only drop our temperatures to the lower to mid 40′s for highs on Monday but will also bring a chance of a rain/snow mix to the region.

Dry weather is expected otherwise through the rest of next week with a slight chance for rain next Friday as temperatures rise back into the 50′s and 60′s.

