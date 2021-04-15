Hike + Yoga event aims to connect individuals with nature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could all relieve a little stress nowadays with so much going on in the world.

Sioux Falls Parks and Rec is hoping to help with an event taking place throughout the next several weeks called “Hike + Yoga.”

Dakotah Jordan is the event’s instructor and the owner of Dakotah Yoga, she discovered her love for yoga during college. Since then, she’s spent her life sharing her passion with others.

“It is so cool to see community happen right in front of your eyes,” Jordan said. “I love introducing people to something that’s new to them, and something that they love, seeing them get the poses down, or just seeing them be together with like-minded people.”

Now, a certified instructor, she’s partnered with Sioux Falls Parks and Rec to create an event that combines her expertise with the outdoors.

“Mixing hiking and yoga is two of my favorite things to do,” Jordan said. “We are going to help people get outside, we’re going to help them stretch out a little bit, introduce them to some yoga, if they’re new to it, introduce them to some of the trails and ways they can get outside.”

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Eric Saathoff says the partnership is a perfect match.

“There’s plenty of data that shows that hiking, and yoga, and being outdoors, are all beneficial for you, so we combined them all together to enjoy in the park,” Saathoff said.

Jordan says the event combines the different activities to give you one great experience.

“Yoga is all about finding union, mindfulness, and things like that, and I think doing that in nature is even more beneficial,” Jordan said. “It’s much easier for us to sit and be one with nature, and breathe, and calm down, it’s really great for your mental health.”

The next Hike + Yoga event is happening Saturday, April 17, at Leaders Park. It goes from 9:00 to 10:30 in the morning.

There are limited spots available, so Jordan recommends signing up as soon as possible.

Hike + Yoga dates are also scheduled for May, and there will be more chances to get involved throughout the Summer and Fall.

