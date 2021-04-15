Advertisement

Maryland trooper shoots, kills teenager who had airsoft gun

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — The superintendent of the Maryland State Police says a trooper responding to a pair of 911 calls shot and killed a teenager who was pointing what investigators determined was an airsoft gun at the officer.

Superintendent Woodrow Jones II said Tuesday that the shooting occurred near the State Police barracks in Leonardtown.

Jones says the responding trooper encountered the 16-year-old Peyton Ham at a home and shot him after he displayed the weapon.

Maryland authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old armed with a knife and...
Maryland authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old armed with a knife and airsoft gun on Tuesday.(Dugan, McKissick and Longmore/CNN Newsource)

Jones says the trooper fired a second time when the teenager brandished a knife as he tried to get up.

Authorities say the teen was white, as is the trooper who shot him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Local business loses $6,000 worth of goods to fraud
Bisleysi Madrid Rodrigue
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls teen found
Daunte Wright Death Protest
Sioux Falls community activist reacts to Brooklyn Center Shooting
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright

Latest News

In this photo provided by Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES), a...
Australian man finds venomous snake in lettuce bought at supermarket
Local yoga instructor teams up with Sioux Falls Parks and Rec to create Hike + Yoga event
Local yoga instructor teams up with Sioux Falls Parks and Rec to create Hike + Yoga event
FILE - Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in...
J-Rod are done: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez have split
In this Sunday Nov. 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince William, right, and Prince Harry...
Senior royals to skip uniforms at Prince Philip’s funeral