Mayor TenHaken pitches in to help with Project ‘NICE KEEP’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple of Sioux Falls neighborhoods are getting cleaned up this week, with some help from the city.

This year’s project “NICE KEEP” is focusing on areas near 10th Street and Cliff Avenue along with the southern portion of downtown Sioux Falls.

The project works in two parts. “NICE” or Neighborhood Improvement Complaint Easement, helps get rid of nuisance items.

“It’s a project where we go out into some of our core neighborhoods, help neighbors and help residents clean up trash basically, they got stuff they wanted to get rid of, they bring it out to the curb, and we get rid of it,” said Sioux Falls Mayor, Paul TenHaken.

The idea is to get items people might not be able to take to the landfill themselves and dispose of them for free.

“These items the city defines nuisance items, if they are allowed to accumulate there is a possibility there could be an accumulation of insects and rodents creating harborage for them,” said Dominic Miller, Sioux Falls Public Health Manager.

The second part “KEEP” stands for Keep Environmental Enhancement Permanent.

After a couple of years, city workers check the neighborhoods to make sure they are still free of those nuisance items.

“When we can go through and clean up a neighborhood and make it a little better after we touched it, it’s a win-win for the city because then people moving into our city have a nice clean, safe place to live,” said Matt Tobias, Sioux Falls Development Services Manager.

“We take care of our neighbors in Sioux Falls we just do that. You will see people come out of their house to help, they want to even help the city employees, they’ll come out offer us cookies or offer you coffee because they know you’re helping out,” said TenHaken.

“This really, when we talk about ‘One Sioux Falls’ and being one community, I think this project really symbolizes that just how we work as a community, and keep our city beautiful.”

Thursday should be the last day of this year’s “NICE KEEP,” but the city plans to do it again next spring.

