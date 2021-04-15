SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Kaitlyn Vander Zwaag shows great reflexes on the mound for Sioux Falls.

The Minneota girls basketball team completes a perfect 25-0 season by winning their second straight State A title.

Entering the 9th down five, SDSU’s Derek Hackman completes a Jackrabbit comeback with one swing.

Over on the Jackrabbit softball field, Jocelyn Carillo was busy robbing home runs.

Our top play goes to USD’s Zach Anderson, who cleared the Olympic high jump qualifying height of 7 feet and 5 inches.

And those are your Plays of the Week!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.