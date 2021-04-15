Advertisement

Plays of the Week

Top plays from last week in track, softball, basketball and baseball
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Kaitlyn Vander Zwaag shows great reflexes on the mound for Sioux Falls.

The Minneota girls basketball team completes a perfect 25-0 season by winning their second straight State A title.

Entering the 9th down five, SDSU’s Derek Hackman completes a Jackrabbit comeback with one swing.

Over on the Jackrabbit softball field, Jocelyn Carillo was busy robbing home runs.

Our top play goes to USD’s Zach Anderson, who cleared the Olympic high jump qualifying height of 7 feet and 5 inches.

And those are your Plays of the Week!

