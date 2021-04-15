South Dakota team hope walk set for May 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s South Dakota Chapter is hosting the South Dakota Team Hope Walk at Sertoma Park. May 1 at 9:00 a.m. will have a virtual component to bring awareness to the brain disease that is passed down genetically and causes deterioration in a person’s physical, mental, and emotional abilities. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $14 million for HD since its inception in 2007.

