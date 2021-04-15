Advertisement

South Dakota unemployment claims fall alongside nationwide drop

File photo.
File photo.(KOSA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - First-time unemployment claims remained low in South Dakota as the nation as a whole saw a steep decline in the latest jobs report.

The South Dakota Department of Labor reported receiving 235 initial claims for unemployment benefits in its weekly report Thursday, one of the lowest weekly totals since the pandemic began. Claims decreased 79 from the previous week.

South Dakota’s unemployment claims have hovered around pre-pandemic levels - between 200-300 a week - for the past month.

Meantime, the U.S. Labor Department reported a massive drop in first-time unemployment claims, down 193,000 to 576,000. This marks the lowest number of weekly national claims since last March.

South Dakota labor officials also reported a decline in continued unemployment claims, which indicates the number of unemployed workers receiving benefits after their initial claim. The state received 3,168 continued claims, down 574 from the previous week.

