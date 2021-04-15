South Dakota’s first Home Hemodialysis Den opens at Sioux Falls Village

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Residents at the Good Samaritan Society-Sioux Falls Village now have an alternative way to receive dialysis treatments. It’s expected to help improve patients’ quality of life. It’s a first-of-its-kind service in our region, made possible through a partnership between Sanford Health and the Good Samaritan Society.

For over a year, Paulette Wright has been undergoing hemodialysis with Sanford Health.

“It makes me feel so much better because it gives me hope for the future, a lot of hope and a lot of comfort knowing that I’m going to survive a little bit longer,” said Wright.

Hemodialysis helps those who’ve lost kidney function by using a machine in place of the kidneys to clean the blood.

“The dialysis process removes waste products that would normally be flushed out through our urine process and it balances the chemicals and takes out all the extra fluids that are in our body,” said Maria Regnier, Senior Director for Dialysis Services at Sanford Health.

Up until now, the process was long and exhausting. Paulette and other residents at the Sioux Falls Village Retirement Community needed to be transported to and from dialysis treatments at Sanford. The entire process could take up to five to six hours.

“Sometimes they have very early mornings. We’ve had people leave here at 4:30-5 o’clock in the morning and then (some) not get back until 7 or 8 o’clock at night some if they are an afternoon run,” said Bessie Hammer, Director of Nursing Good Samaritan Society-Sioux Falls Village.

“It’s a lot of work for individuals to have dialysis. They become very tired and exhausted after treatment,” said Regnier.

Now, the process of getting dialysis treatments will be a little easier. Wright won’t have to travel far. A new Home Hemodialysis Den at the Sioux Falls Village allows residents to receive staff-assisted dialysis treatment on site.

“It’s better because then I don’t have to get up so early then I can just, you know just come around the corner and walk straight down. So that’s a lot easier,” said Wright.

The goal is to improve the quality of life for these patients.

“If they went to the unit they usually go three times a week, where here they’ll go four or five times a week, but for a quarter of the time….takes a lot less toll on their body,” said Hammer.

Plus Sioux Falls Village staff are right down the hall if needed.

Residents now only have to visit the Sanford Dialysis clinic once a month to review their treatment. Wright is looking forward to having more time and energy to do the things she enjoys.

“There are only a handful of these types of programs in the United States and so we’re very excited we can offer the very first one in the state of South Dakota,” said Regnier.

