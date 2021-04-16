Advertisement

243 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported in South Dakota Friday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 243 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Friday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 120,856, 116,703 of which are considered recovered. Active cases decreased from Thursday to 2,201.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 311,853 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 209,959 South Dakotans have received both shots needed for maximum immunization from the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. 16,269 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The three new deaths reported Friday brings the state’s death toll to 1,952.

Currently, 106 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Overall, 7,189 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic

