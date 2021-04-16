Another Cloudy, Cool Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be another cloudy day across the region. The clouds will obviously limit high temperatures. We’ll be stuck in the mid to upper 40s again this afternoon. There’s a chance we could see a few showers move into central South Dakota as the day goes on. A better chance of rain, as well as some accumulating snow, should be west of our area in western South Dakota and the Black Hills.

Things will start to improve over the weekend! We’ll start to see some more sunshine Saturday with highs getting back into the 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday and that will help temperatures jump into the 60s! Some cooler air will move into the region early next week, however. That will bring a chance for a few showers with the possibility of some snow mixing in Sunday night into Monday morning. Highs early next week will be in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll start to see temperatures rise through the end of next week and into that weekend. Highs will be back in the 50s next Thursday and Friday with the 60s returning after that. Some of us may even push 70!

