Brandon Valley School District plans for continued growth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brandon Valley School District saw a record-setting addition of 255 students last year, which has administrators setting their eyes on the future.

“The growth is tremendous. If you’re not growing your dying,” said Paul Lundberg, the Business Manager for the Brandon Valley School District.

The administrators have laid out a five-year plan, that begins with the construction of Inspiration Elementary School which is set to open next fall. It is located on 41st Street and Sparta Avenue.

“That will really alleviate a lot of capacity pressure off of Fred Assam Elementary,” said Jarod Larson, the Superintendent for Brandon Valley School District.

When Inspiration Elementary is complete, the district plans to begin construction on an addition to the current high school beginning next spring.

“To ensure that we maintain one high school over the course of the next 20 years,” Larson said.

The construction of the Amazon fulfillment center as well as the completion of Veteran’s Parkway has led district administrators to expect even more exponential growth.

“We have acquired a property on that west side for a future elementary school down the line,” Lundberg said.

Continued growth can be difficult to manage but the district hopes to maintain its core value.

“It will be challenging, but I believe we have the tools and mechanisms in place to ensure that we maintain the level of academic excellence that we’re used to here,” Larson said.

