Advertisement

EmBe’s Tribute to Women winners announced

EmBe's 48th Tribute to Women was held virtually Thursday.
EmBe's 48th Tribute to Women was held virtually Thursday.(EmBe)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Eight honorees were selected in a virtual awards ceremony Thursday night. It was the 48th year for EmBe’s Tribute to Women. Almost 50 people were nominated to honor the achievements of women in the region.

“Tribute lifts the good work being done in the community,” Jennifer Smith Hoesing said. She is EmBe’s Chief Development Officer. “It has never been more important to shine a light on the people who work to make our community strong and resilient.”

The awards show is a chance for women to be recognized, but it also gives people the opportunity to donate to EmBe’s mission. EmBe is a non-profit that serves women and families with programs that can help them at work, home, and just in life in general.

The winners from Thursday night’s awards are:

Business Achievement: Nikkee Rhody – Central Payments

Community Service: Kira Kimball – Marsh & McLennan Agency

EmBeliever Award: Taneeza Islam, South Dakota Voices for Peace

Government & Law: Representative Erin Healy, South Dakota House of Representatives, Sanford Health

Healthcare & STEM: Andrea Polkinghorn, Sanford Health

Humanities & Education: Cindy Heidelberger Larson, Ground works/SD Agriculture in the Classroom

Young Woman of Achievement: Amy Moore, Lemonly

Sylvia Henkin Mentoring Award: Valerie Hearns, USD Sanford School of Medicine

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a fatal farm accident near Baltic April 14
1 killed in Minnehaha County farming accident
Hutchinson man accused of attacking Menards worker, officer
Bisleysi Madrid Rodrigue
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls teen found
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Sioux Falls Police Department
Local business loses $6,000 worth of goods to fraud

Latest News

Lake Hiddenwood State Park, prior to a 2018 dam break led to the lake being drained.
Locals push for reopening of Lake Hiddenwood State Park
An ongoing fundraiser at Aberdeen Christian school is looking to keep staff wages competitive...
“Operation Endowment” underway at Aberdeen Christian
Brandon Valley School District plans for continued growth
Brandon Valley School District plans for continued growth
Critical shortage of "Type O" and "Type A" blood
Community Blood Bank says there is a critical need for more donations