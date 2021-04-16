EmBe’s Tribute to Women winners announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Eight honorees were selected in a virtual awards ceremony Thursday night. It was the 48th year for EmBe’s Tribute to Women. Almost 50 people were nominated to honor the achievements of women in the region.

“Tribute lifts the good work being done in the community,” Jennifer Smith Hoesing said. She is EmBe’s Chief Development Officer. “It has never been more important to shine a light on the people who work to make our community strong and resilient.”

The awards show is a chance for women to be recognized, but it also gives people the opportunity to donate to EmBe’s mission. EmBe is a non-profit that serves women and families with programs that can help them at work, home, and just in life in general.

The winners from Thursday night’s awards are:

Business Achievement: Nikkee Rhody – Central Payments

Community Service: Kira Kimball – Marsh & McLennan Agency

EmBeliever Award: Taneeza Islam, South Dakota Voices for Peace

Government & Law: Representative Erin Healy, South Dakota House of Representatives, Sanford Health

Healthcare & STEM: Andrea Polkinghorn, Sanford Health

Humanities & Education: Cindy Heidelberger Larson, Ground works/SD Agriculture in the Classroom

Young Woman of Achievement: Amy Moore, Lemonly

Sylvia Henkin Mentoring Award: Valerie Hearns, USD Sanford School of Medicine

