Former WWE Superstar “Eugene” building Midwest All Pro Wrestling brand in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming a professional wrestler, you may be in luck.

One local gym specializes in teaching the skills necessary to become a pro wrestling superstar.

From WWE superstar to now coaching those stars, Nick Dinsmore has been there done that.

“I’ve always been able to help train guys, it’s just an ability I had starting a long time ago,” Dinsmore said.

Known as “Eugene” during his rise to fame, Dinsmore met his wife while on tour in South Dakota.

When they moved to the area to be closer to her family, Nick wanted to bring his passion for professional wrestling with him.

“I’ve loved professional wrestling since I was a little boy, it was the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do,” Dinsmore said. “I’ve been doing it for 20 years and I like to be able to bring professional wrestling to the Sioux Falls area, right here in Harrisburg.”

He has since opened Midwest All Pro Wrestling, a training facility for those who want to make their dream a reality

“Anybody can do it, but it’s how bad do you want to do it,” Brandon Nytroe, a professional wrestler who trained under Dinsmore, said.

For lifelong wrestling fans, Like Nytroe and Damien Richards, also a professional wrestler and trainee of Dinsmore’s, being part of Midwest All Pro Wrestling, alongside Dinsmore, is surreal.

“My wife kept on telling me, ‘It’s Nick Dinsmore, Nick Dinsmore.’ I didn’t know who Nick Dinsmore was at that point, and then I found out, ‘Oh it’s Eugene? Oh that’s cool!’” Nytroe said.

Richards, a.k.a. “Money Made” Julian Richards, says the whole experience has been amazing.

“I can’t stress enough how great this has been,” Richards said. “I’ve had quite a ride thanks to Mr. Nick Dinsmore, it’s been awesome.”

Both Nytroe and Richards agree, bringing their characters to life gives them an adrenaline rush every time they step into the ring.

“It’s all in the fans, they react to us and you can see it in the wrestlers in the ring,” Nytroe said. “I can go to the gym, and I can try to look good and everything else, but at the end of the day, wrestling’s not going to be fun unless you’re up there doing something you’re doing to have fun.”

You can see both Damien and Brandon in action Saturday, April 17, at Bigs Bar in Sioux Falls.

The Midwest All Pro Wrestling event begins at 7:00 in the evening.

Dinsmore says his next semester of training for prospective wrestlers starts on May 24.

