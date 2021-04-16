Advertisement

Gary Allan added to festival lineup at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

Singer-songwriter Gary Allan performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Big Barrel Country Music Festival at...
Singer-songwriter Gary Allan performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Big Barrel Country Music Festival at The Woodlands on Saturday, June 27, 2015, in Dover, Del. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) (Owen Sweeney | Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country music artist Gary Allan will also play at Wagon Wheel: A Celebration of Whisk(e)y & Wine. It had already been announced Darius Rucker will perform at the event. It’s Sunday, July 11th at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars will host JJ’s Whisk(e)y & Wine Experience, which includes 10 total samples of whiskey and wine plus admission to the concert. The combo tickets for this experience are $89.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 23rd at 10:00 AM. This event was postponed from 2020 because of the pandemic, so previously purchased tickets will still be valid for the 2021 event. Refunds are no longer being offered.

If you haven’t purchased tickets yet, they range in price from $39 to $99. Darius Rucker was first part of the band, Hootie & the Blowfish, before releasing his first country album in 2008. Gary Allan has five #1 hits with country radio and is well-known for his songs “Best I Ever Had” and “Watching Airplanes.”

