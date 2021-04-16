Advertisement

Man bitten in dog fight at Sioux Falls park

Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle(City of Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after a man was bitten during a dog fight at a park in western Sioux Falls.

It happened around 11 a.m. Thursday at Family Dog Park on N. Ellis Road, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police say a man with two huskies was approached by a woman with two pit bulls. One of the woman’s dogs sniffed the huskies, and they became aggressive with each other. The man tried to separate the dogs, and was bitten by one of the pit bulls.

The owner of the two dogs was described as a white woman in her 20s, about 5′5″ tall with red hair. She drove north from the park in a gray or silver Subaru with Wyoming plates.

Animal Control needs to identify the dogs in this incident to verify their vaccinations. If you have any information on these dogs, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

