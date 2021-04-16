Moderating Temps for the Weekend with Some Sunshine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Most of this week featured lots of cloud cover and below average temperatures. We did see some spotty light rain and even snow showers earlier in the week across northeast South Dakota. The weekend though is looking to be a little warmer... and even brighter, but that looks to be for a short period of time.

TONIGHT: An area of low pressure far to our south and an upper-level feature will keep the clouds with us. Some drizzle and light rain showers are possible for parts of the area. Winds will be out of the N to NNW at 5-15 mph with lows falling back into the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: There will be breaks in the clouds from time to time throughout the day, but expect skies to remain partly sunny to mostly cloudy most of the day. Clouds will finally break up Saturday night, leaving us with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the NNW to NW at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs top out in the upper 40s to mid 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

SUNDAY AND MONDAY: Most of Sunday looks pretty good with mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but that will be changing as a strong cold front sweeps south from Canada. Places like Aberdeen could see some rain showers in the afternoon Sunday, but as the front sweeps south, everyone will see a chance of rain, snow and wintry mix showers Sunday night into the first half of Monday. There could be some minor snow accumulation, but that would be about it. Winds will be out of the W at 5-15 mph, but will shift to the NW and increase to 15-30 mph into Monday. Highs Sunday top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s, but only top out in the mid 30s to low to mid 40s Monday.

TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Clouds stick around into Tuesday, but a large area of high pressure will clear the clouds out for Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds will increase heading into Friday, but we look to stay dry. Highs remain cool Tuesday in the 40s, but we rebound back into the 50s to some 60s for the rest of the week.

NEXT WEEKEND AND LONG TERM: Models diverge quite a bit heading into next weekend. One keep us dry, but the other is showing a chance of rain and snow showers for Saturday. For now, i’m keeping us dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the 50s, slightly below average for this time of year. By early next week, we may see temperatures rebound back into the 60s.

