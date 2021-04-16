Advertisement

More COVID-19 cases linked to youth wrestling tournament held in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Department of Health has linked more COVID-19 cases to a youth wrestling tournament that was held in Sioux Falls earlier this month.

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Department of Health first reported 16 cases that were linked to those who attended or participated in the Northland Youth Wrestling Association 2021 State Wrestling Tournament.

PREVIOUS STORY: Minnesota COVID-19 outbreak linked to wrestling tournament held in Sioux Falls

The MDH has now identified 29 cases linked to the outbreak, at 13 schools across Minnesota. Kris Ehresmann, who leads Minnesota’s infectious disease division, is urging anyone who attended the tournament to get tested immediately. MDH also recommends weekly COVID-19 testing for all athletes and coaches.

The tournament was held at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls from Wednesday, March 31 to Saturday, April 3.

