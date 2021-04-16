Nearly 1.5 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in MN

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - State health officials say more than 3.4 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota and 1.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.

The Department of Health says nearly half the vaccine eligible population, age 16 and older, has gotten at least one dose of vaccine. State health officials reported six more COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 2,299 infections, bringing the state totals to 6,995 deaths and 552,117 infections.

State leaders urged residents to continue wearing masks and socially distance in public, as well as staying home when sick, to reduce transmitting the virus.

