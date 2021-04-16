New Life Church in Pierre creates, choregraphs song

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The band at New Life Church says that the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and Easter helped bring the idea of a new song to the forefront.

“All of last year was very difficult,” said Kristin Wileman, who plays the piano for the group. “As we have entered this new year and we were writing this new song, that was what our prayer, that this would be a time of new things... refreshment.”

“I felt like we were moving into a time of creativity,” said Worship and Media Pastor Nicole Taylor. “I am a song writer, and I knew people on the team had also been writing songs, so I said ‘let’s come together and write a song.’”

The end product of that collaboration was the group’s new song, aptly named “Breathing New Life.”

The group premiered the song for the first time at New Life’s Easter service, before a full congregation. That was only the beginning, with the song now generating thousands of views online, from people across the globe.

“When they watch it or hear it, whatever that may be, the biggest thing we want people to hear is the word of God, and the gospel, and what those words mean,” said Ryan Sheldon. Sheldon filmed and choregraphed the music video for the song. “Its lyrics, its notes, its chords, it is so much more than that. It is what we poured into it, what our hearts felt going into it, and that is what we want people to get out of it too.”

Breathing New Life is their first song, but with creativity brewing, its possible more music is released before the end of the year.

“I think what will probably happen is we will start meeting more regularly,” said Taylor. “Seeing what God is putting on each others hearts, and just seeing what comes out in different seasons. Obviously, we were leading up to Easter (with this song), but Christmas is coming... I foresee another project maybe by the end of the year.”

Breathing New Life is available everywhere you stream music. To see the music video on Youtube, click here.

