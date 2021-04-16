Advertisement

No Hype Necessary For SDSU Entering Dakota Marker Game

Missouri Valley Conference Football Title Also On The Line As Jacks Visit NDSU
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When it comes to Saturday’s Dakota Marker Showdown at North Dakota State, South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier is trying a bit of reverse psychology.

The SDSU-NDSU game has basically become the FCS game of the year each season, as evidenced by ESPN’s College Gameday coming to Brookings for their last meeting in 2019.

This spring season features some of the highest stakes yet. In addition to the Dakota Marker, the winner will claim a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title and, most importantly, the league’s automatic bid into the FCS Playoffs, which would likely lead to a number one or two seed.

With everything on the line, Stiegelmeier says he wants his team to keep things simple.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 PM inside the Fargodome.

