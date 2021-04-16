Northern State’s Parker Fox Transferring To Minnesota

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After three brilliant years at Northern State, Parker Fox will get a chance to prove that he can perform at the Division One level.

And he’ll do so in his own backyard.

The Mahtomedi native announced this evening that he will be transferring to the University of Minnesota.

For three years Fox steadily improved. He finished his Wolves career scoring 1,357 points, pulling down 622 rebounds and blocking 177 shots. He’s coming off a Division Two All-American campaign in which he averaged 22 points and nine rebounds per game.

He’ll have two years of eligibility for Ben Johnson’s Gophers.

