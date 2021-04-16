Advertisement

Northwestern Ready To Shake Off Five Month Layoff In Playoffs

Red Raiders return to action for first time since November 23rd
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The football playoffs begin in the NAIA on Saturday and the Northwestern Red Raiders are looking to make a deep run.

Led by an offense that averaged 43 points per game the Red Raiders went 8-1 during the fall and knew they were a virtual lock to make the postseason. The challenge has been trying to stay game ready while waiting for a postseason that wouldn’t start for nearly five months. Northwestern last played on November 23rd.

The Red Raiders host Dickinson State on Saturday at 1 PM.

