Northwestern Ready To Shake Off Five Month Layoff In Playoffs

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The football playoffs begin in the NAIA on Saturday and the Northwestern Red Raiders are looking to make a deep run.

Led by an offense that averaged 43 points per game the Red Raiders went 8-1 during the fall and knew they were a virtual lock to make the postseason. The challenge has been trying to stay game ready while waiting for a postseason that wouldn’t start for nearly five months. Northwestern last played on November 23rd.

The Red Raiders host Dickinson State on Saturday at 1 PM.

