NSU president to resign after five years

After a month of what seemed like non-stop activity in Aberdeen and at Northern State, the...
(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State University President Timothy Downs has announced his resignation to pursue a new opportunity in higher education, the university announced Friday.

Downs has been president since 2016 and oversaw many changes on campus including freshmen class growth, sports facility enhancements, and more.

“Mary and I came to Aberdeen to transform the campus, and I believe we accomplished our mission,” said Downs. “I have tremendous faith that campus will continue this positive momentum, which has unleashed Northern to not only sustain, but thrive.”

An interim president will be designated to lead Northern, while a search for the next president commences immediately.

South Dakota sees decrease in Sexual offense arrests
Some businesses experiencing car parts shortage
