O’Gorman Wins Pitcher’s Duel With Roosevelt

Knights Win 1-0 At Ronken Field
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Roosevelt’s Camden Gadbois and O’Gorman’s Reece Arbogast put on a pitching clinic Thursday night at Ronken Field.

Ultimately it would be homerun from Sam Stukel, who had earlier robbed Roosevelt of an extra base hit with a diving catch, that would prove the difference in the Knights topping the Riders 1-0.

Stukel also picked up the save in the seventh inning after Arbogast work six scoreless frames to pick up the victory.

