O’Gorman Wins Pitcher’s Duel With Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Roosevelt’s Camden Gadbois and O’Gorman’s Reece Arbogast put on a pitching clinic Thursday night at Ronken Field.

Ultimately it would be homerun from Sam Stukel, who had earlier robbed Roosevelt of an extra base hit with a diving catch, that would prove the difference in the Knights topping the Riders 1-0.

Stukel also picked up the save in the seventh inning after Arbogast work six scoreless frames to pick up the victory.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.