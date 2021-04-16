Advertisement

OYO Starting a Garden

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After winter is finished, most people start thinking about their spring and summer gardens. This week, Doug Schroeder talks about what you need to do to get your garden started.

Doug says the first thing you’ll want to do is find the perfect area for your garden. Good areas have plenty of sun, access to water, and good soil. Once you determine where and how big to make it, you’ll need to till up the grass and soil. Doug also said it’s very important to remove all the debris from your future garden. Next, adding some compost is a good idea.

To get rid of weeds, you can cover your freshly-tilled soil with some plastic. After a couple of weeks, the seeds of the weeds should rise to the surface, preventing them from growing once you have your plants in the ground.

Containers are a perfect option for people who live in apartments, or just don’t want to have a large garden in the backyard. Doug says using good soil is a key, as well as using a large enough container. Larger containers can hold more moisture and you’ll need to water them less. Adding fertilizer every couple of weeks will also help the plants grow.

